DECATUR — Jesse Bolding, 31, died December 25, 2019. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Public viewing will be today between the hours of 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Jones Cemetery in Town Creek.
