BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Jesse “Hobbie Joe”Jackson, 70 formerly of Decatur, Al transitioned on April 22, 2020. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Asian markets gain after Japan central bank boosts aid
- Asia Today: China warns Australia probe may set off backlash
- Invisible virus, invisible fear: How to navigate the unseen?
- Some countries and US states move to ease virus lockdowns
- Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash
- Diamond Offshore files for bankruptcy as oil prices crash
- The Latest: Over 1 million Australians download virus app
- Tokyo Olympics: Questions, few answers in face of pandemic
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms
- 2 Decatur business reopenings buck pandemic headwind
- Richard 'Rick' Parsons
- Official: No COVID-19 cases reported at Wayne Farms in Decatur
- Former West Morgan soccer star Delgado invited to US national team camp
- Autopsy: Somerville woman died of gunshot wound to abdomen
- Masks could be required, and experts strongly recommend them
- Ivey: No immediate relief from stay-at-home order
- Decatur council rejects hiring freeze
- Fatal train accident investigated as suicide
Images
Videos
Commented
- Masks could be required, and experts strongly recommend them (4)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- Editorial: Concern for city finances prudent, not fearful (2)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Ann McFeatters: Trump focused solely on his reelection chances (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
- Pickup basketball games illegal, but arrests not expected (1)
- Decatur police K-9 bites Morgan deputy during search for suspects (1)
- 2 missing in Bankhead found Monday afternoon (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.