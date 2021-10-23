HARTSELLE — Jesse James Lawson, 26, of Hartselle, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Visitation Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. His funeral service will be on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Joe and Wendy Lawson of Hartselle; two brothers, Steven and Jason Lawson of Hartselle; grandparents, Verbon and Katie Lawson of Whiting, IN; uncles, Ken Lawson (Roseann) of Whiting, IN and John Lawson (Trish) of Valparaiso, IN; aunts, Linda Staszak (Glenn), Teresa Jennings (Brad) of Griffith, IN, Cindy Trevino (RT) and LaRaye Kuzma of Whiting, IN; one special niece, Angelina Kuzma, who he loved very much; his love of many years, Amanda Anders; special friend, Kim Anders and longtime friend, Cassidy Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Melodie Tittle of Whiting, IN.
Jesse was born in Jasper, AL on August 23, 1995. He attended Farmstead Elementary School. At the age of 10 the family moved to Hartselle, AL where he attended Danville Middle School and Danville High School. Jesse wasn’t perfect but he had a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. We are going to miss Jesse’s sense of humor and his movie quotes. Jesse had the ability to make you mad one minute and have you laughing the next. Rest in peace Jesse James. We love you!
