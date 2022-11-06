D.11.6.22 Jesse Lansdell.jpg
THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA — Jesse Willard Lansdell, age 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born on April 23, 1933 in Town Creek, Alabama to the late Marvin and Ina Lansdell. Jesse proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a successful career in accounting before opening a marketing research firm. Some of his family’s fondest memories of him involve the 15 years he spent coaching his children’s Little League teams. He was an avid sports fan, and when he wasn’t coaching, he could be found cheering on the Braves or Alabama Crimson Tide. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and two sisters.

