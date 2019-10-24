DECATUR
Jessica Chantelle Hockett, a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Jessica left this world unexpectedly, at 27, on October 19, 2019. Born in Long Beach, CA on January 28, 1992 to Jesse and Dawn Fee Hockett, Jessica grew up in Killeen, TX, where she attended Bellaire Elementary School and Nolan Middle School before relocating to Priceville, AL in 2005 where she attended Priceville High School and Paul Mitchell The School Huntsville.
Jessica was a lover of animals, nature, and the arts. She enjoyed drawing, writing short stories, listening to music, and creating her own unique fashion. She was funny, outgoing and vivacious, but she was also introverted and introspective. Nicknamed “Jeka,” she was a symbol of beauty and grace, and brutal honesty; she was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing green eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
When you think of Jessica, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Jessica was preceded in death by her uncle “Tio” Shayne Rene Fee. She leaves behind her parents; daughter, Paige Elizabeth Zigenfus; brothers, Jayden and Joseph and Joseph’s wife, Chelsea, and their son, Cohen; grandparents, Mary Hockett, James and Nancy Hockett, and Charles and Shirley Fee; aunt Sherry Fee; many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 6 p.m., Friday, October 25th at Roselawn Funeral Home, in Decatur.
