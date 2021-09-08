ELKMONT — Jessie Howard Hobbs, III, passed away on Saturday, September 4th, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Mr. Hobbs was born on October 30th, 1974, to Jessie Howard Hobbs, Jr., and Sue Hargrove Hobbs. He was a 1993 Elkmont High School graduate and 1998 graduate of Auburn University’s College of Agriculture. In addition to co-owning Hobbs Farms with his father, he was also a nationally recognized award-winning farmer. Mr. Hobbs was an active member of Elkmont City Council, current Vice-President of The Limestone County Farmers Federation, Board Member of the South Limestone Co-Op Cotton Gin, National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, and the Baptist Church. He was also former President of the Alabama State Young Farmers Committee of the Alabama Farmers Federation. He also thoroughly enjoyed coaching and mentoring countless children and athletes including his four children.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Hobbs; children, Sarah Bess, Curtis, Corder, and Caroline Hobbs; his parents, Dickey and Sue Hobbs; sisters, Mary Jane Hobbs and Beth Hobbs; and two nieces and one nephew.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Emma Hobbs, and John Nolan and Margaret Hargrove.
Funeral services for Mr. Hobbs will be held on September 11th at Willow Oak Farms in Elkmont, AL. The visitation will be held from 12-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service officiated by Bro. Dusty McLemore and Bro. Mitchell McCormick. He will then be laid to rest by Bro. Alan Ostrzycki at Antioch Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ben Lauderdale, Ladon Townsend, Chad Henderson, Randall Tyler, Bill Boldin, Zach Ingram, Stan Menefee, and Jesse Witt. Honorary pallbearers include Dewayne Ehlers, Steve Stroud, Ben Looney, Jamie Nichols, Zach Springer, John Newby, Cody Hamm, Tony Hamm, the 15U NA Black Sox baseball team and coaches, and numerous Hobbs and Hargrove cousins.
