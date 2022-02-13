HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jessie Waldman will be Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Sanctuary Community Church. Visitation is one hour prior, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Brother Shane Britt officiating. Interment will be at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery at Town Creek.
Mr. Waldman passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was married to Cathy Walman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.