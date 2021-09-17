HILLSBORO — Jewel Bonds Parker, 77 of Hillsboro, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be today, September 17, from 12 to 1:00 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with service to follow. Gary Parker will officiate. Burial will be in Rock Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mount Hope.
Mrs. Parker was born September 5, 1944 in Winston County, AL to Thedford Bonds and Dollie Elenburg. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved people and always tried to make everyone feel loved. She was preceded in death by parents and daughters, Trecia Parker, Elizabeth Parker and Jennie Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Winford Parker; daughter, Christie Holsomback (Steve); grandchildren, Parker Holsomback and Elianna Holsomback; sisters, Mary Butler and Thelma Bonds; special niece and caregiver, Hollie Osborn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Special thanks to Cathleen, Amberly, Hannah, Tim, Stephanie of Encompasse Home Health.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.