SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Jewel Curtis Osborne Hughes “Mama Jewel,” 95, will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tom Campbell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hughes died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 30, 1925, in Lawrence County to Stephen Johnathan Curtis and Mina Bolan Curtis. She was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian, living her testimony of her faith. She was retired from Maison Morgan after 30 years of employment in the alterations department. She was affectionately known as “Mama Jewel” to everyone.
Preceding her in death were her two husbands, Leon Osborn and John Hughes; her parents; a son, Eddie Osborne; two sisters, Edith Osborne, Ruby Faye Wallace and a great-grandchild, Aleigha Thomson.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Osborne (Pat); daughters, Bettie Stephenson and Bonita “Bonnie” Holmes (Lyle); brother, Amon Curtis (Maxine); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Isaiah Osborne, Jason Osborne, Brian Sloas, Patrick Holmes, Braden Foy and Donovan Jones will serve as pallbearers.
