EVA — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jewell Alexander Nelson, 90, will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Union Hill Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Nelson died on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born March 25, 1931, in Morgan County to Samuel Clarence Alexander and Pearlie Mae Tomlin Alexander. She was employed by Weaver LLC as a seamtress, prior to her retirement, and was a homemaker for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Delone Nelson; son, Gary Delone Nelson; her parents; four brothers, Cleo, Charlie, Hollis and Ewell Alexander; and two sisters, Lovie Roberts and Clarene Brown.
Survivors include her children, Sammy Nelson (Martha), Stanley Nelson, Ellen Neal (William), Mark Nelson (Tonya); sister, Audrey Holmes; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brett Neal, Joe Nelson, Chris Butterfield, Daniel Nelson and Dave Pelliccio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.