SELMA — Jewell Coppedge Norton, age 89, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Cedar Hill Assisted Living in Selma, AL. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will host a private graveside service on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Norton, and her parents, Clifford and Minnie Coppedge.
Jewell was an elegant lady whose name fit her well. She and John moved to Decatur in 1963. Jewell, as well as being a wife and mother, was a teacher for Bible study fellowship in Huntsville, a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church, and also a volunteer for Christ Mission.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew Kelley Norton (Laura Dixon), and Mitchell Towsley Norton (Luz Pagan); grandchildren, Jennifer Norton Jones (Daniel), Sarah Norton Goldman (Brian), Matthew Norton (Gabriella), Katie Norton Carter (John); and great-grandchildren, Matthew Goldman, Lily Goldman, Norton Jones, Amos Jones, and Coraline Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 616 Jackson Street, S.E., Decatur, AL 35601.
