SOMERVILLE — Jill Ann Belbey, 50, of Somerville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Her memorial service will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at No Fences Cowboy Church. An additional memorial service will be held in the state of Indiana on a later date.
Jill is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Mark; parents, Stan Floerkey (Sandra) and Kathy Floerkey; brother, Chris Floerkey; grandfather, Cecil Kelver; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Evelyn Kelver; grandfather, Stanley Floerkey and grandmother, Betty Floerkey.
Jill was the best at every relationship offered in life: wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She will be truly missed.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Austism Society.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
