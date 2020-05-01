BIRMINGHAM — Jim Boike, age 72, of Birmingham, AL departed into the arms of his Lord and Savior April 28, 2020. Jim was deeply loved by all who had the joy of meeting him. He leaves a legacy of devotion to God and his family, generosity, and loving his neighbor. He was a man of his word and could always be counted on. He was the king of “dad jokes” and home was always filled with laughter and stories he loved to share over and over with delight. He loved life, but he also looked forward to spending eternity in heaven.
Jim was born on Christmas Day in 1947 to Andrew and Audrey (Lindsey) Boike in Decatur, AL. He graduated from Decatur High in 1966, and went on to further his education at Athens State University where he received a bachelor’s in business. In July of 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Ridge Boike. Jim served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, where he was promoted to Staff Sergeant in under four years. He had a successful career with BellSouth and retired after many years with the company. Jim was devoted in his faith; he was a member at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of The Valley.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Ridge Boike; children, Amanda Boike Sylvie (Jon), Nathan Boike (Leigh), Joshua Boike (Olivia); grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Jude, Andie, and Brooke; siblings, Brenda Maughan, Becky Baker, Dean Boike, Joan Schacht.
Due to Covid-19 the family will have private services to honor Jim, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date when everyone can be together once more.
