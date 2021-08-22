DECATUR
Funeral service for Jim “Jamie” England, 48, will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Rob Jackson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Central Baptist Church.
Mr. England passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 after a valiant 13-month fight with brain cancer. He was born April 24, 1973 in Morgan County to Carl Howard England and JoAnn Ashford England. He graduated from Austin High School in 1991. He served his country for four years in the United States Marine Corps as a tow crewman and an embassy guard in Lisbon, Portugal and Amman, Jordan. He started his law enforcement career as a dispatcher for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He went on to become a patrol deputy and later as the Sergeant over the Morgan County Drug Task Force. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Jim continued his career in law enforcement and was employed with the Department of Justice, as a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, prior to his passing.
He was a wonderful husband and father. Jim enjoyed watching Auburn football and coaching his sons’ in youth football and baseball. He was a great role model and mentor to all he coached.
His love for God was shown daily in his life. Those who knew him remember his incredible sense of humor. He always found the good in everyone and every situation. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and served on the Security team.
Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents, Genopha and Jim Ashford.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Shepard England; sons, James “Karl” England, Jr., Ethan England, and Jake England; aunts, Joyce Jenkins (Carlton), Judy Borden (Joe); and many cousins.
Pallbearers will be Todd Pinion, Lyle Moore, Tennille Kinsey, Justin Barley, Pete Gruden, Zackory Dockery, Mike McCoy and Shannon Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Hospice of the Valley.
