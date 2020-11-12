LEXINGTON — Jim R. Mills, 70, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Judy Robertson Mills; son, Collin Mills and grandson, Cooper Mills, Baytown, TX; sister, Tresia Seal McKinney (Roy Johnson), Russellville, AL; brother, Mark Seal (Marilyn), Iuka, MS; special uncle and aunt, Charles and Diane Cantrell of Union City, GA, who opened their hearts and home to him as a young man; best fur buddy and constant companion, Bo.
Jim had many loves: all levels of basketball, antique street rods and muscle cars, drag racing, Alabama football, bush hogging on his old John Deere and his many adopted dogs over the years.
He was never happier than when in his garage with Judy working and polishing on his cars. They had many wonderful years participating in car shows. Their first date was a car show. He never stopped looking for that elusive 64 Sports Fury to replace the one he wrecked in his younger days.
Jim’s high school basketball days at Hatton High School earned him a scholarship at St. Bernard College. However, that was cut short due to being drafted. He was sent to Vietnam. Luckily, time there was brief and he spent the remainder of his service in Alaska playing basketball for the Army.
He then moved to Texas and began a career at Exxon where he retired from in Baytown, TX and moved to Lexington, AL where he met and married Judy. He continued to work as a safety supervisor in construction. His projects took him all over the U.S. from installing wind turbines in upstate New York to rebuilding the flood gates on Lake Ponchartrain, LA after hurricane Katrina. He also had many projects in Alabama. Jim loved his work-seeing something develop and grow to completion. Sadly, health issues forced him to retire again. He spent hours tinkering in his garage, watching Alabama football and sitting on the back porch with Bo, his best fur buddy, listening to the birds and the rain. He was always on time to watch Jeopardy and match answers with Judy.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at DaVita Dialysis, Darby Dr. for all their care. Drs. Athanasuleas, Morris, Holden, Vincent and all the nurses at NAMC CCU for all their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to local shelter and animal rescue centers.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences and memories of Jim.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
