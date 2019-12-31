DECATUR — Jimmie Ann McBride, 82, died December 28, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
