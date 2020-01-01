DECATUR — Jimmie Ann Plant McBride, 82, of Decatur, AL, passed away on December 28, 2019. Her visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Pastor Ralph Henderson officiating. Jimmie Ann will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Jimmie Ann was born in November of 1937 to Forrest and Vera Plant. She was the eldest of three girls. Her two sisters were Nancy Faye and Leila. She attended Austinville High School where she graduated as salutatorian in 1956. She married John McBride in May of 1956 and had four children, Shelia, Lisa Jo, Johnny and Amy. She went to work at Mutual Savings in 1973 after her divorce, and later retired from Compass Bank after 30 years. While at Compass Bank, she was supervisor of two departments in the payment processing center. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard, her beautiful flower beds, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jimmie Ann loved all sports, but her passion was football. Her Saturdays were spent glued to the TV keeping up with all the college football scores, especially her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide. She was slow to anger, quick to show.
Jimmie Ann is survived by her children, Lisa Jo Hill (Todd), Johnny McBride (Pamela), Amy Shelton (Roger); son-in-law, Jimmie Knop; sister, Leila Cheatham (Bruce); grandchildren, Jeremy Riggs (Allisha), Christopher Riggs (Christina), Nijel Boston (Matt), William Shelton (Morgan), Caitlin Shelton and Krystal Junge (Cat); granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Boyles; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest Plant and Vera Lamon Plant; daughter, Shelia Knop; grandchildren, Steven Boyles and John McBride III and sister, Nancy Faye Green.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Riggs, Christopher Riggs, William Shelton, Austin Hill, Matt Boston, Adam Riggs, Russell Riggs and Stefhon Boston.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
