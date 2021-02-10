DECATUR — Jimmie Colman Jones, 92, died February 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery.
