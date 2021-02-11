DECATUR — Jimmie Colman Jones, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, February 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Jeff Sellers officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service in the chapel of the funeral home. Mr. Jones will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born on January 8, 1929. He was an Army veteran. Mr. Jones retired from Wolverine Tube and Mid-South Testing. He was a longtime member of Ninth Street Methodist Church and presently attended Austinville Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jones and Pearl Means Jones; brothers, Dawson Jones and Sterling Jones; sisters, Catherine Jones and Ruthie Mae Sandlin.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 65 years, Freida Jones; daughters, Pamela Abercrombie (Ronny), Amy Gartman (Noel), and Leigh Doud (Brian); grandchildren, Jenifer Abercrombie, Destiny Gartman, Chandler Gartman, Maxwell Gartman, Patrick Doud, and Sean Doud.
Pallbearers will be Brian Doud, Sean Doud, Patrick Doud, Maxwell Gartman, Noel Gartman, and Donnie Jones. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronny Abercrombie.
Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
