HARTSELLE
Jimmie “Cotton” Hargett, 85, of Hartselle passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He graduated from Belgreen High School and attended Florence State Teachers College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Learly Hargett; brothers, Grady, Athel, Johnny, Leon and Billy Hargett; sisters, Vivian Taylor and Lillian Thorn.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hargett; son, Kel Hargett (Kim); grandson, Jake Johnson (Kelsey); granddaughters, Kelly Grace Treadway (Caleb), Haley Hargett and Madison Hargett; great-grandchildren, Jax Johnson and Charlotte Treadway; and sister, Faye Green.
Visitation was Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. Graveside service will be today at 1:00 p.m. at Belgreen Cemetery in Franklin County. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
