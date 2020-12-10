DANVILLE
Graveside service and interment for Jimmie Dell Fields, 92, will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendship Cemetery South of Danville with Nicky Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will visit with friends after the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Fields died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born August 8, 1928 in Commerce, Texas to James Everett Fielding and Odell McGlocklin Fielding. Mrs. Fields was a homemaker and was a member of Hartselle Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, J.C. Fields.
Survivors include one son, Jack Fields (Renee); one brother-in-law, Don Fields (Jan); one grandson, Jason Fields (Bridget); one great-granddaughter, Jaycie Leigh Fields.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Allen Schmidt and staff for the wonderful care of Mrs. Fields.
Pallbearers will be Jason Fields, Sandy Fields, Caleb Fields, Ricky Fields, Don Fields and Pat Smith.
