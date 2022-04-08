MOULTON
Funeral for Jimmie Gillespie Filyaw, 85, of Moulton will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wendell Bennett and Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Burial will be in Moulton City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Filyaw, who died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence, was born December 2, 1936, to Manuel Gillespie and Gladys Gillespie. Mrs. Filyaw grew up in the Chalybeate community with her parents and loving family of nine siblings. She attended Chalybeate school and earned her Alabama High School Equivalency Diploma. She married the love of her life, Newton Jasper Filyaw Jr. and enjoyed their beautiful family for 60 years together until his death in 2016.
Mrs. Jimmie was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and active participant in the ladies ministry for 30 years. Her family was her life! She loved to cook and travel. She learned to snow ski in her 50’s. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, Bible studies, and Hallmark movies. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Newt Filyaw; brother, Joe Gillespie and sisters, Mildred Dutton, Sandra Smith.
Survivors include daughters, Cindy (Jamie) Compton, Debbie Filyaw; brother, Phillip Gillespie; sisters, Lucille (Eddie) Sealy, Clara (Benny) Terry, Martha (Harvey) Raper, Janet (Larry) Gillentine, Vicki (Andy) Winchester; grandchildren, Whitney Compton Mullican, Heidi (Bruce) McKinney Kilpatrick; and great-grandchildren, Compton Arlin Mullican, Josie Ryan McKinney.
Pallbearers will be Compton Mullican, Dwayne Sealy, Lamar Osborne, Laddin Gillespie, Steven Gillespie, Manuel Gillespie.
