SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Jimmie Harold Johnson, 78, will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at graveside at Shiloh Baptist Church with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Family will visit with friends after the service in the cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 3, 1942, in Morgan County to Ruby Coleman Johnson and Willie Fern Kyle Johnson. Mr. Johnson was employed as a Maintenance Foreman for the Northeast Morgan County Water Department, where he retired after 25 years of service. He was married to his wife Janice for 57 years, and was a good family man that greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to garden, enjoyed carpentry work and working his hayfields.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice Swader Johnson; sons, Jeff Johnson (Cathy), Somerville, Jeremy Johnson (Nikki), Somerville; daughter, Janna Parker (Shane), Hartselle; sisters, Mary Nell Day, Somerville and Peggy Hardage, Lacey’s Spring; grandchildren, Erica Johnson Riner (Jeremy), Eli Parker, Kati Parker, Cole Johnson, Kallie Parker, Emma Johnson, Abby Johnson, Kyle Johnson and Chloe Johnson; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Cole Johnson, Eli Parker, Tommy Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Ed Rink and Josh Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Hall, Allen Kirby, Brian Downs, Gary Day and Phillip Gurley.
