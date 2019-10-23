HARTSELLE
Funeral for Jimmie Neal Derrick, 81, will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Kelley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Derrick, who died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Falkville Health Care Center, was born Friday, February 25, 1938, in Morgan County to Raymond Leon Derrick and Eva Lorene Hill Derrick. He was a longtime member of Sixteenth Avenue Baptist Church. He served four years (1956-1960) in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Army Space and Missile Command for 30 years with the Civil Service prior to his retirement. Mr. Derrick was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Ann Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Derrick, Decatur; one son, Cory Derrick (Sarah), Auburn; two daughters, Dorinda Steele (Jason), Hartselle and Danya Sanders (Bob), Scottville, MI; one brother, Jerry Derrick, Pecan Gap, TX; one sister, Doris Ridgeway, Decatur; six grandchildren, Logan and Tyler Derrick, Jacob and Reagan Steele and Colton and Maylan Sanders.
Pallbearers will be Cory Derrick, Jason Steele, Bob Sanders, Tyler Derrick, Jacob Steele, Colton Sanders.
