ATHENS — Jimmie Neal Palmer, 75 died Friday, April 9, 2021. There will a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 2 p.m., Monday, at Spry Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Scherzer as last 2 champs collide
- Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility
- Official: Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low
- Sports on TV, Radio: April 11-12
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally
- Martin played on Austin’s first state championship squad in 1969
- Auburn redirects Pegues to defensive line
- Fighting City Hall — Shady Grove Lane residents unhappy with condemnation
Most Read
Articles
- AG: Blakely gambled with Sheriff's Office money while paid to be at conference
- Perry Braxton Perrin
- Decatur school board votes to expel Decatur High student
- Basketball ban ends at Delano Park
- Decatur man charged with setting house, vehicle on fire
- Danville teacher faces drug charge, on paid leave for 2nd time in 6 years
- Lawyer: State's seizure of massage business's assets 'is stuff that happens in Third World'
- Decatur council repeals mask ordinance
- Morgan County softball tournament moves to bracket play
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices
Images
Videos
Commented
- A majority of Decatur’s city employees still live outside of city (6)
- Editorial: Voting restrictions a symptom of defeatism (3)
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices (3)
- Pickup basketball banned at Delano courts during DHS softball games, practice (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur to follow Ivey decision on ending mandatory mask ordinance (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (2)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.