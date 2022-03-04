DECATUR — Jimmie Wilbanks, 66, died March 1, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Texas A&M-CC visits Incarnate Word following Glasper's 20-point outing
- Sports on TV, radio: March 4-5, 2022
- Some first responders want more protection from sheriff's office
- Lotteries for March 4
- The 14km Forum Launches its Webinar Series Starting March 7, 2022!
- Decatur Heritage’s season falls short of state title
- Athens to widen and lengthen Lindsay Lane to ease traffic, spur development
- Proposal would start push to upgrade Bibb-Garrett Road, but not Airport Road
Most Read
Articles
- R.A. Hubbard principal reassigned to offsite duty during investigation
- Councilman clears citations in court hearing
- Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant
- Fentanyl deaths spiking in Decatur as police investigation results in arrest
- Refuge Visitor Center to close temporarily
- Divided family: Ladners' loyalties split over Decatur Heritage-Covenant Christian final
- Councilman Pepper to pay $2,340 in Municipal Court fees for traffic citations
- Decatur Heritage back at state for the third time in four years
- Decatur Heritage advances to Class 1A boys basketball state final
- Police chase from Falkville ends with arrest in Bankhead
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Council members debate search process for new police chief (7)
- Editorial: Some 'divisive concepts' belong in schools (6)
- Councilman clears citations in court hearing (5)
- Council to decide whether apartments OK next to Hickory Hills subdivision (3)
- Judge Howell denies DA's motion on extradited defendants (3)
- Site proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Site near Austin High proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Family of seven moves into new Habitat home (1)
- Pancake Day has new location for first time in more than 50 years (1)
- Lorene Dutton Bryant (1)
- The moment of tooth: Calhoun's new dental hygiene students clean patients' teeth for first time (1)
- Baerbel Helga Patterson (1)
- Carl Alton Hendrix (1)
- Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia (1)
- Cal Thomas: The real cause behind the rise in crime (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Removed slavery backer John C. Calhoun's statue still without a home (1)
- Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill (1)
- Biden's State of the Union populist, not progressive (1)
- Austin Middle student wins Morgan County Spelling Bee (1)
- Joan Frederick Carden 'Granny' (1)
- Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant (1)
- When the world faces this kind of crisis, national unity is paramount (1)
- Baerbel Patterson (1)
- Wilson Morgan dog park shades proposal likely won’t come up again (1)
- Conflict over wall shows debate of historic district rules (1)
- Column: Time for postgame handshake lines to end (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Proposed Wilson Morgan Park rec center has council majority’s support (1)
- Editorial: Rec centers: Can there be only one? (1)
- Bill would require child support in DUI fatalities (1)
- Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit (1)
- Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.