JASPER — Jimmy Clifton Haynes, 79 of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1941.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Walker Memory Gardens. Bobby Shedd will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Arthur Haynes; mother, Carlene Atkins Haynes; sister, Margaret Haynes McGuff; brother, Ronald Steve Haynes.
Mr. Haynes is survived by his daughters, Kim Haynes Phillips (JA) and Xan Haynes Hartleroad (Toby); son, Phillip Clifton Haynes; sisters, Carolyn Haynes Narramore and Sheila Ann Haynes; brothers, Harold Eugene Haynes and Benny Carl Haynes; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Everyone is welcome to attend the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. donate@childrensal.org
