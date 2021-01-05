HARTSELLE — January 8, 1949 - January 1, 2021 — Jimmy Doyle Day passed away on Friday, January 1, at the age of 71. He spent almost his entire life in Hartselle, son of Modie and Edna Day. His most recent residence was at Presbyterian Towers in Decatur. He is survived by his brother, Doug Moss, sister-in-law, Tammy Moss, both of Hartselle, and nephews, Lane Moss of Cary, N.C., and Scott Moss of Birmingham.
He had a career working for Mutual Savings in Decatur as a mail clerk. He loved history, telling jokes, and cheering for the Alabama football team.
He was deeply loved and his presence will truly be missed by his family and countless friends.
There will be a family graveside service Wednesday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to any local charity.
