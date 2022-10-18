DECATUR — Graveside service for Jimmy Dale Dutton 75, will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Dutton passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: Oct. 18, 2022
- Lotteries for Oct. 18
- Tigers, Tide both find spots in preseason poll
- Clean Water Act at 50: environmental gains, challenges unmet
- Local college students relieved by coming student loan cancellations
- In the community: Region champions
- Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll
- For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?
Most Read
Articles
- Teen charged with manslaughter in fatal Trinity shooting
- Teen, 16, charged in shooting death of boy, 13
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year
- Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
- Developers preparing 2 Beltline Road sites for hotels
- Hartselle wraps up region championship
- Matthew L. Stiles
- Darrell Wayne Grimsley, Sr.
- Morgan County football roundup: Unbeaten Priceville wins shootout with Westminster Christian
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: On insecure borders and misguided ways to reduce pollution (4)
- Decatur's pay will still be below neighboring cities despite historic raise (3)
- Letter to the editor: Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook (3)
- I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward (2)
- Heavy load, sharp turn could be factors in truck accident that snarled Decatur traffic (2)
- Record-setting July leads to 'shocking' utility bills (2)
- New York Daily News: What a new study tells us about Dems and GOP (1)
- Pike Liberal Arts shuts out Danville (1)
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year (1)
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown (1)
- Editorial: Huntsville growth finally helping Decatur (1)
- Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure (1)
- Fleet purchase plan could end delays in curbside debris pickup (1)
- City receives $1M grant to study route for another bridge (1)
- Fire contained behind Kroger-anchored shopping center (1)
- Prep football: Priceville defense steps up to a new level (1)
- Neighbors oppose plans for Old Moulton Road apartment complex (1)
- Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired (1)
- Decatur High at Hartselle (1)
- Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps (1)
- US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker (1)
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law (1)
- New Decatur schools' program provides encouragement to middle school students (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday at Central Baptist in Decatur (1)
- U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine (1)
- Should Decatur hire a consultant to design a landscape plan for the City Hall grounds? (1)
- Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.