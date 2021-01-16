DECATUR — Jimmy Guyman Stanfield was born in Savannah, TN of February 20, 1969. He was the son of Nancy Stanfield Pepper and the late Grady Guyman Stanfield. He departed this life on December 31, 2020 in Decatur, AL.
Jimmy worked at Aqua Glass in Adamsville, TN for many years before moving to Decatur, AL. In Decatur he worked at Benchmark and G.E.
Jimmy loved the outdoors, especially fishing, a hobby that he passed on to his son. He was an excellent storyteller and loved to share his stories while sitting in the backyard around the firepit at night. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and an Alabama fan. Each time Alabama won a football game, Jimmy loved calling his brother, brother-in-law and his niece’s husband to say “Roll Tide”! He was a sweet soul with an infectious smile.
He was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Stanfield.
He leaves behind his children, Caleb Ryan Stanfield and Alexandria “Allie” Stanfield (who he affectionately called his Boo), along with his former wife, Alisha Stanfield, all of Decatur; a brother, Allen Stanfield (Brandy); and a sister, Georgie Ann Vaughn (Nathan), all of Savannah, TN; several nieces, nephews and two great-nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.