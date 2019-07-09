DECATUR — Jimmy Joe Jenkins, 71, of Decatur passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019. Jimmy was born January 26, 1948 in Lawrence County to the late Jim D. and Bertie Jenkins. Jimmy Joe married Karen on December 31, 1971. He retired from Solutia in 2003 with 36 years of service. Jimmy Joe was an avid fisherman and Alabama fan. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Daphene Aldridge; and two brothers, Jerry Jenkins and Gary Jenkins.
Jimmy Joe Jenkins is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Gillespie Jenkins; sisters, Gwen Shipley, Bertha Sue Alexander, Rachel Wix and Melba McWhorter; sister-in-law, Sandy Shelton; brother-in-law, Tony Gillespie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Jimmy Joe will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Chapel. Jimmy Joe will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to the Decatur Animal Shelter or The American Heart Association. Pallbearers will be Mike Bice, Neal Banks, Bruce Kimbrell, Donie Rice, Onnis Terry, Arnold Shelton, Bill Crump and Perry Hall. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Jimmy Joe Jenkins. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Jenkins family.
