Decatur — Jimmy Leon Davis, 76, passed away December 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Limestone Chapel will announce arrangements. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Josephine Lively Davis; his son, Chris Davis; and his sisters, Sue Shanley and Doris McKinney.
Jimmy never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone! Jimmy was a hard worker and was always willing to help anyone do anything. Jimmy’s love and devotion to his wife, his son and his family was the center of his world as he was the center of ours. Jimmy will be missed more than words can say.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.