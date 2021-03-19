HARTSELLE — Funeral for Jimmy Lewis Summerford, 74, will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines and Andy Dukes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mr. Summerford died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 10, 1947, in Morgan County to LC Summerford and Mary Frances Butler Summerford. He was employed by Bunge Corporation, as a Computer Operator, where he retired with over 40 years of service. He was a graduate of Decatur High School, and was a member and Deacon of the Hartselle Church of Christ for more than 30 years. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. An avid fan, booster and contributor, Jimmy Summerford was an active member of the local sports community. With a passion for Hartselle football, he supported his hometown favorites at games both near and far.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Beverly Summerford; two sons, Randy Summerford (Mary) and Will Summerford (Tara); daughter, Megan Summerford (Travis); sister, Martha Nolen (C.K.); sister-in-law, Becky Sittason; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Haley, Wesley, Katie Beth and Emma.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Fox, Hunter Bazzell, Adam Warren, Steve Wiley, Michael Sanders, Greg Teague, Keith Wilemon and Scott Forsythe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wesley Summerford, Shawn Sanders, Dickie Glenn, Glenn Thompson and the Elders and Deacons of Hartselle Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartselle Church of Christ or to “Amazon Hope” @ 107 Broadwell Road, Boaz, AL 35956.
