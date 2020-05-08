DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jimmy N. Crowe, 81, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Reverend Daren McNish officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Crowe died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born June 3, 1938, in Morgan County to Homer Nunn Crowe and Pearl Maxine Elliott Crowe. He was employed by Northrop Grumman as a draftsman, for Liberty National Life Insurance as a salesman and was an owner and manager of Nolen’s BBQ for many years. In later years, he worked for Decatur City Schools, where he retired. He was a graduate of Deshler High School in Tuscumbia. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and Alabama football, was a member of the Community South Church of God in Decatur. He was a family man, who loved his family and his grandchildren very much. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Lee Livingston Crowe; daughter, Jenna Lee Nance (Scott); son, Jimmy Neal Crowe, II; sister, Barbara Crowe Ash; and three grandchildren, Molly E. Nance, Heath Nance and Maggie Nance.
