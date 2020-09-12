SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Jimmy Ray Henson, 77, will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Union Church of Christ with Brother Tom Larkin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Henson, who died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence, was born November 26, 1942, in Morgan County to James Walker Henson and Rosa Mae Lee Henson. He was employed by Wolverine Tube as a Machine Operator for 33 years, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Union Church of Christ and a member of Kuma Kops (Army Group) and served in the United States Army Security Division in Japan for four years. He was married to his wife, Carolyn, for 49 years. Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Janie Wray.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Mooneyham Henson; one son, Cory Ray Henson (Lori); two daughters, Alana Suttles and Amanda Jackson (Dustin); and six grandchildren, Chloe Henson, Cole Henson, Maggie Suttles, Jackson Suttles, Drake Jackson and Kayden Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Cory Henson, Cole Henson, Dustin Jackson, Tommy Earwood, Eric Earwood and Danny Wray.
