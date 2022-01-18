MOULTON — Jimmy Ray Turner, 80, of Moulton died Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Turner was born March 16, 1941, in Decatur to Dolsie and Dotha Turner. He retired from Goodyear after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert Turner, Mary McNutt, Betty Monk, Melvin Turner, Virginia Turner and Thelma Turner; his wife, Betty Jane Turner; and daughter, Susan Turner.
He is survived by his children, Tim and Deanna Turner, Bobby and Amy Turner, Angela and Larry Hampton; grandchildren, Jesse Turner (Ashley Hudgins), Blake Hampton (Lindsey Dunn), Adam Hampton, Jack Turner, Erin and Tyler Fields, Sara Beth and John Hammonds, Molly Turner (Colt Montgomery); and great-grandchildren, Ivy Mae and Kosta.
