SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Jimmy Scott, 69, will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Springs Baptist Church with Brother Craye Hall and Brother Ron Manly officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Scott died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at UAB’s Palliative Care Unit. He was born December 10, 1951, in Morgan County to Thomas Scott and Lois Darnell Scott. Jimmy loved God and cherished God’s Word. He loved people in word and in deed. He was a faithful husband, a caring, devoted father, a wonderful brother and a compassionate friend. He was employed by the Morgan County School System as a principal and worked in education for a number of years, until his retirement.
Ever the wise and authentic educator, some of his final instructions were: “You are going to have moments of sadness. Try to keep them minimal. Try to think eternal. Without exception, this happens to everyone. We just have to be ready. The most crucial thing is to accept Christ, and I’ve done that. Believers shouldn’t act like unbelievers. Like we don’t have eternal life. I don’t want you to live like Christ didn’t die. Keep your thoughts on Christ and what He has done for us.”
Jimmy Scott was certainly dearly loved and profoundly respected by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne and Ray Scott and a sister, Carolyn Scott.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Durham Scott; daughters, Ashley Boyd (Josh), Leslee Hardman (Colin), Lindsey Humphries (Chris); brothers, Kenneth Scott and Bobby Scott; sister, Peggy Taylor; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holmes, Gary Day, Brad Stapler, Jason Hollaway, Chris Hayes, Roger Campbell and Steve Edmonson.
