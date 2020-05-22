DECATUR — Jimmy Wayne Fields, 78, died May 20, 2020. No funeral arrangements are scheduled at this time. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dementia Society of America at Dementiasociety.org/donate.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Asian shares fall on US friction with China, Hong Kong fears
- In virus chaos, some find solace, purpose in helping others
- The Latest: India reports largest single-day virus spike
- India's central bank cuts lending rate to 4% to aid economy
- Hong Kong opposition slams China national security law move
- San Francisco sanctions once-shunned homeless encampments
- Tokyo Olympics followed up by 3 mega-events -- all in China
- UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Player of the Year
- 5 treated at hospitals after 2 afternoon wrecks in Decatur
- Wayne Farms employee tests positive for COVID-19; more workers undergoing tests
- Council members, citing DCS settlement, want action against 3M over Aquadome
- First COVID-19 death of Morgan County resident reported by state
- 2 new restaurants open amid coronavirus pandemic; 4 new restaurants are still in the works
- Finding a home: Hartselle senior finds support from extended family
- 2 Decatur wrecks send 5 to hospital
- Oxycodone, marijuana found in Southwest Decatur search, police say
- Morgan school board non-renews nine teachers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Council members, citing DCS settlement, want action against 3M over Aquadome (6)
- Masks could be required, and experts strongly recommend them (4)
- COVID-19 cases up 28% in Morgan since Thursday; testing available today (3)
- Editorial: Stability needed to attract job candidates (2)
- Decatur council tells mayor to renegotiate with DYS director finalist (2)
- Ann McFeatters: Trump focused solely on his reelection chances (2)
- Decatur council members debate use of electronic meetings (2)
- Decatur High gets new principal; Austin, Austin Middle lose theirs (2)
- Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft (1)
- April 26 police reports (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.