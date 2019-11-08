DECATUR — A memorial service for Jo Anne Schooley of Decatur, who died Nov. 1, will be held at Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. with visitation from 3 to 4.
Schooley was 83.
Mrs. Schooley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Schooley.
She was formerly a teacher for Huntsville City Schools and was secretary for the pharmacy at Huntsville Hospital.
Survivors include her two sons, David Schooley and Andrew Schooley; one grandson, Alex Schooley; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marguerite Stone and Loretta Bonner.
No services are planned. Berryhill Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.