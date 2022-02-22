HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jo White, 89, was held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Herring Cemetery with family saying a few words and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. White died on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born Thursday, December 29, 1932, in Texas, to Joseph Dewey Amason and Rae Leaster Amason. She was employed as a Librarian for the Premont Independent School District. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse T. White and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Jess White (Becky), Hartselle, AL, Ron White (Jill), Como, TX; daughter, Cheryl McCorkle (Joe), Hartselle, AL; brothers, Paul Amason (Lynda), Dickinson, TX, David Amason, Ingleside, TX; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to First Assembly of God.
