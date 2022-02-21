Hartselle — A Graveside Funeral Service for Jo White, 89, was held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Herring Cemetery with the Family saying a few words and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. White Died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born Thursday, December 29, 1932, in Texas to Joseph Dewey Amason and Rae Leaster Amason. She was employed as a librarian for the Premont Independent School District.
She was preceded in death her husband, Jesse T. White, and her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Jess White (Becky), Hartselle and Ron White (Jill); daughter, Cheryl McCorkle (Joe), Hartselle; brothers, Paul Amason (Lynda), Dickinson, TX and David Amason, Ingleside, TX; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to First Assembly of God in Hartselle.
