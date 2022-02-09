DECATUR — Funeral for Joan Carden, 87, of Decatur will be Friday, February 11, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 and the funeral will follow. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Carden departed this life on Friday, February 4 at Huntsville Hospital after a recent fall that exacerbated her failing health conditions. Joan was born May 24, 1934, to Huey and Agnes Frederick of Hackleburg, Alabama.
Mrs. Carden’s early years of employment included Purina Foods Checkerboard Square and Viviane Woodard Cosmetics as a distributer. Later after marriage she spent her time as a full-time mother and homemaker. She spent her time raising her three sons. She also managed the family’s rental homes. She enjoyed visiting with her tenants and became involved in their lives. She never met a stranger and liked everyone regardless of where they came from. She also did not have a problem giving you her opinion whether it be good or bad. She also loved watching Alabama football.
She was honest, trustworthy, fun-loving and a gem of a mother and lady. She was spirited, spunky and unafraid. She touched the lives of many, many people. She loved her children and her grandchildren and always made sure that they knew she loved them unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julious, of 53 years. Survivors include her three sons, Daniel H. Carden (Peggy) of Hartselle, Gary W. Carden (Carol) of Somerville, Robert Todd Carden (Denise) of Decatur; grandchildren, Craig Carden of Tampa, FL, Casey Carden of Madison, Whitt Daniel Carden of Decatur, Mason Carden of Madison, Ali Carden of Charlotte, NC, and three great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by siblings, Betty Vernon, Mack Frederick, Bobby Frederick, and Brenda Skinner of Hackleburg.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.