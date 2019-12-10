ELKMONT — JoAnn Barker Carter, 84 of Elkmont, AL, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Limestone Health Facility. Mrs. Carter was born March 27, 1935 in Limestone County, AL to Redus Phineus Barker and Ruby Ball Barker.
Services for Mrs. Carter were Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Steve Ferguson officiating. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial was in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Carter enjoyed cooking, loved her family, and was known as the best person to send cards and take food to those in her family and community for all occasions. She was a longtime member of Elkmont Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Linda Jane Barker, Pauline Baker and Barbara Christopher; two brothers-in-law, Harry Baker and Wayne Bolton.
Survived by her husband of 64 years, Tommy Carter of Elkmont; one daughter, Lisa Carter Payne and husband, Cary of Athens; one son, Tom Carter and wife, Liana of Killen; three grandchildren, Gil Carter, Boone Carter and Adara Carter; three sisters, Betty Bolton, Peggy Mitchell and husband, Larry, Judy Witt and husband, John; one brother, Phillip Barker; one brother-in-law, Norris Christopher; one surviving aunt, Sally Barker Hess; many cousins and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Eli Christopher, Jesse Witt, John Bob Witt, Keith Baker, Jeremiah Barker and John Morris. Honorary pallbearers were Norris Christopher, Larry Mitchell and John Witt.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Limestone Health Facility for the care she received and to Southern Care Hospice.Also, a special thank you to Patricia Beddingfield, Rosa Bozarth, Jessica Bush and Keiana McNabb for being compassionate companions to Mrs. Carter for over four years.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the North Alabama Christian Childrens Home, P.O. Box 2652, Florence, AL 35630.
