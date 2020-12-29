HARTSELLE — Graveside memorial service for JoAnn Frost Summerford Rogers, 89, of Hartselle, will be today, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Rogers died Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born July 29, 1931 in Morgan County to Gilbert Frost and Katherine Gorham Frost. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Edward Orr Summerford and Joseph Oakley Rogers; and a son, Mark Edward Summerford.
Survivors include three daughters, Melissa Shrycok (Ronald), Melinda Summerford Hardin (Craig), Melanie Wood (Michael); one stepson, Joe Rogers (Sharon); ten grandchildren, Sonia Dunkin, Shay Robinson, Josh Summerford, Marcus Summerford, Chase Summerford, Alex Summerford, Katherine Wood, Elijah Wood, Michaela Wood and Jonathan Wood; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fairview The Grace Place Building Fund in Mrs. JoAnn’s memory.
