DECATUR — A graveside funeral service for Joann M. Cross, 89, of Decatur, will be 3:00 PM Wednesday March 16, 2022, at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Cross died Saturday March 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born August 3, 1932, in Alabama to L.A. and Willie King Sparks. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milford Cross; a daughter, Dianne Slater; a son, Charles Cross; three brothers and six sisters.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Cross (Jean), Ricky Cross (Cathy), Beth Alexander (Greg), Don Cross (Janie), David Cross (Michelle); grandchildren, Becky Chaney, Ty Slater, Michael Bowling, Michelle Hood, Matthew Cross, Greg Woodruff, Dylan Cross, and Jaxon Cross; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or the VFW.
