DECATUR
JoAnn McNutt, 80, wife of the late Billy Ray McNutt, passed away on June 23, 2020. She leaves behind two brothers, James (Christina) Roberts, Billy (Sandra) Roberts; three children, Eugene (Loretta) McNutt, Paul (Susie) McNutt, Rebecca McNutt; four grandchildren, Cindy (Blair) Goodman, Alison McNutt Prevott, Anna McNutt, Tylor (Katleen) Barbee and eight great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held by longtime family friend, Pastor Toney Woods at 1:30 P.M. Friday June 26, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
