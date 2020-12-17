HIXSON, TENNESSEE — JoAnn Webb Shelton, 65, of Hixson, TN, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at The Hospice Care Center.
She was affectionately known as “Grammy” and was truly one of a kind. She loved her family, life, and people. She was an avid gardener and a loving grandmother. Spending time with her granddaughter was her favorite thing.
In 1973, she married the love of her life, Duane Shelton of Hartselle, AL. They lived and raised their children in Decatur, AL. They moved to Hixson, TN in 2017. She was a member of Dallas Bay Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Webb.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Shelton; son, Bradley Shelton (Whitney); daughter, Angela Shelton; brother, Eddie Webb (Freda) and granddaughter, Tallulah Shelton.
JoAnn was dearly loved by her family and friends.
Private services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn requested donations be made to Gideons International www.gideons.org or Hospice of Chattanooga www.hospice ofchattanooga.org
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
