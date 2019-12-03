DECATUR — JoAnne Collier Drake, of Decatur, passed from this life on December 1, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born in Decatur on November 17, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Collier and Ruth Smyrl Collier; her sisters, Martha Collier Bowen and Harriett Glyn Collier Sparkman; and her beloved daughter, Amanda Ruth Drake.
She is survived by her husband, Theron “Tee” Drake; her daughters, Karen Drake Tuten and Pamela Drake Puckett; and her son, Gary Drake, all of Decatur. She is also survived by her grandson, Adam Tuten and wife, Rachel, and grandson, Drake Puckett and fiancee’ Karlie Tolbert; and her granddaughter, Katelyn Puckett as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Decatur City Cemetery.
Mrs. Drake was a wonderful wife and mother who was much loved by her family and all who knew her. She was a bookkeeper for Hicks Chevrolet, and then Joe Sartain Ford. She was a member of the Danville Road Church of Christ.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
