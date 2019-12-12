TRINITY
Joanne Darlene Pittman, 62, of Trinity passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home with J.T. Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery.
Darlene loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She always had open arms and open doors for anyone in need.
Survivors include her children, Tiffany Pittman, Joshua Pittman (Jada), Dustin Pittman (Penny), and Jim Farnsworth; six grandchildren; sisters, Daphene Hood, and Ruth Felong; and brothers, Gary Randolph, Greg Randolph, Kevin Randolph, and Brent Randolph.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elnora Hames Randolph; daughter, Dawn Morrow; son-in-law, Tony Morrow; sister, Kathy Coffee; granddaughter, Callie Pittman; and nephew, Shannon Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Coffey, Gary Nolen, Brad Rose, Zach Randolph, Mike Cannon, and Jim Farnsworth.
The family extends special thanks to Charlotte Hoffman Cox with Alacare Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.