DECATUR — Joanne Gibson Ingram, age 79, was born on February 6, 1942, to Robert J. Gibson, Jr. “Little Bob” and Mamie Smith Gibson. She died on January 31, 2022, at her home in Decatur. The service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00, with the service to follow and Ronnie Hendrix and Michael Swinea officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Lanier; her beloved husband of over 50 years, David Ingram; and her youngest daughter, Sherri Ingram Cowan.
She is survived by her daughter, Tami (Jimmy); her sister-in-law, Renae Ingram; her honorary granddaughter, Laura Cowan; her honorary great-granddaughter, Brynna Cowan; and many friends and family who loved her. She was considered “momma” by many of Tami and Sherri’s friends.
Pallbearers will be Walker Beck, Vince Miles, Mark Mattox, Zane Mattox, Derek Mattox and Cole Mattox.
The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church (2644 Chapel Hill Road, SW, Decatur, AL 35603) or Parkview Baptist Church (305 Beltline Place, SW, Decatur, AL 35603)
